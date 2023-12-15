Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,543 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 4.34% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $60.59.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

