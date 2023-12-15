Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

