Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 37,067 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBSC stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $61.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $854.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.