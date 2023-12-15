Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,456 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

