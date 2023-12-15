Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,185 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

