Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

