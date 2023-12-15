Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 397.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,227 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $192.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

