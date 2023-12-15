Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

