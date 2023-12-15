Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,292 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $79.91 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

