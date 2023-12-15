Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 95,447 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1,717.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $178.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

