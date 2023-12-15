Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

