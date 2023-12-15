Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

NYSE PH opened at $455.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $456.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.91 and its 200 day moving average is $397.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

