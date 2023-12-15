DBK Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

