DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys 6,150 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 32,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

