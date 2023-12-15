DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. 4,070,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,739,324. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

