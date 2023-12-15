DBK Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. 154,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,115. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

