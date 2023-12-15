Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) versus Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Head-To-Head Review

Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A Deere & Company 16.60% 45.91% 10.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and Deere & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 11.13 Deere & Company $61.25 billion 1.83 $10.17 billion $34.66 11.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Sany Heavy Equipment International. Sany Heavy Equipment International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deere & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.1% of Sany Heavy Equipment International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sany Heavy Equipment International and Deere & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sany Heavy Equipment International 0 0 0 0 N/A Deere & Company 0 7 11 0 2.61

Deere & Company has a consensus price target of $443.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Deere & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Sany Heavy Equipment International.

Summary

Deere & Company beats Sany Heavy Equipment International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

(Get Free Report)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products. It also provides smart mine products, such as unmanned driving, automated integrated mining, and smart mine operation systems; container equipment comprising front loaders, stacking machines, quayside gantry cranes, etc.; bulk material equipment consisting of grippers, elevated hoisting arms, etc.; general equipment, including heavy-weight forklifts, telehandlers, etc.; and robotic system integration, mobile robots, and electric forklifts. In addition, the company provides maintenance and other, and property development services. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China. Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Sany Hongkong Group Limited.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, and related loaders and attachments; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment, commercial mowing equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles, as well as implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, residential, commercial, golf, and sports turf care applications; other outdoor power products; and hay and forage equipment. This segment also resells products from other manufacturers. It serves dairy and livestock producers, crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, landscape and skid-steer loaders, milling machines, pavers, compactors, rollers, crushers, screens, asphalt plants, log skidders, log feller bunchers, log loaders and forwarders, log harvesters, and attachments; and roadbuilding equipment. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.