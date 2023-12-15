Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.51

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 35292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $672.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.