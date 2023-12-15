Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $19,365.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $19,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $19,687.50.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. Delek US’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

