Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

