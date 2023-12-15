Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 227,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

