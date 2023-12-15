Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $52.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.76.

DVN stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

