Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 3.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 1,309,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,033,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPS

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.