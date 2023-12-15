Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

