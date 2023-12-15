Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $81.90

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.90, but opened at $80.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 184,310 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

