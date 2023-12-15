Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $81.90

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.90, but opened at $80.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 184,310 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

