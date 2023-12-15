Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.94. 9,039,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,657,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 7.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.