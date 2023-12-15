Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.94. 9,039,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,657,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at $167,000.

