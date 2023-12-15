Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 27,300 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,642,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $11,546.00.

IRON stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

