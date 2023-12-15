DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,740 shares of company stock worth $25,029,987 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. 1,121,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,017. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

