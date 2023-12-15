DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,783,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,740 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,987 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.