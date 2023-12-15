Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 340 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 874,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

