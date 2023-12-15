Doliver Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 5,503 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 801,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

