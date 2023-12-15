Doliver Advisors LP Buys 295 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.95. 1,828,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,697. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.