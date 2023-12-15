Doliver Advisors LP Buys 39 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $694.17. 542,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,167. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

