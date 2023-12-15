Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 193,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

