Doliver Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $204.72. 2,161,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

