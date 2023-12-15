Doliver Advisors LP Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000.

Shares of DPG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

