Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $288.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

