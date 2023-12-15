Doliver Advisors LP Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DEO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. 173,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.74. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

