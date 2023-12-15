Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 180.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 126.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,922. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.