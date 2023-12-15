Doliver Advisors LP Sells 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

BLK traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $798.36. 323,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,931. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $807.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

