Doliver Advisors LP Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Adobe stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $583.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,285. The company has a market capitalization of $265.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

