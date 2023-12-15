Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,335 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,044 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBTX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 117,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

