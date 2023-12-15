Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,500 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 275,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $467.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

