Doliver Advisors LP Sells 252 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 632,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

