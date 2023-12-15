Doliver Advisors LP Sells 340 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. 3,057,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,331. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

