Doliver Advisors LP Sells 547 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.74. 272,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,013. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

