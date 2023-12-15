Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 54.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.9% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 668.8% in the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.21. 397,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

