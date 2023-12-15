Donald T. Gardner III Sells 2,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at $472,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $23.35 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

