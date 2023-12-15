Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Head to Head Review

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) and Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dorchester Minerals and Kelt Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelt Exploration 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kelt Exploration has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Kelt Exploration’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kelt Exploration is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 69.48% 63.65% 61.25% Kelt Exploration N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Kelt Exploration's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Kelt Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Kelt Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $170.80 million 7.02 $126.12 million $2.65 11.68 Kelt Exploration N/A N/A N/A $0.06 67.06

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Kelt Exploration. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kelt Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Kelt Exploration on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

